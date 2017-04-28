Eight local BMX Riders are headed to a world renown race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Duke City BMX houses a local group of racers that are now taking their talents to the world stage.

“New Mexico BMX is amazing already, but having 8 people go out says a lot about us,” said BMX Rider Kalvin Davis. Eight local BMX riders have qualified to compete in this year’s UCI World BMX Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Not only with the eight riders be representing New Mexico, but they will be doing it for team USA. For five of the riders this will be their first time competing at this level, and ranging from 11-20 years old the racers were just happy to qualify for this event.

“When I got off the track my face was just overwhelmed with joy, and just extremely happy that I made it,” said Michael Jaramillo. Three of the riders going are racing in the girl classes, and it means a lot to them to show the world stage what they can do.

“BMX isn’t that popular here so, being one of the few riders who actually do ride here, it’s kind of a lot of pressure. So, we are just hoping for good outcomes”, said Domonique Smith.

These riders will be competing July 22-29th in Rock, South Carolina. The riders are looking for a little help to help with expenses such as travel, rental car, hotel, food, registration fees, and uniform expenses.

To help out this local BMX group that is representing the United States, go to their go fund me page, at this link.