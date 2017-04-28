Efforts underway to save Corrales farmland

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Corrales has long been known for it’s farming and wide open spaces, but a popular piece of that farmland is up for sale. Land that has been farmed by the Wagner family and land that is home to the Wagner Farmland Experience Corn Maze is up for sale.

“The village is promoted as being rural farmland and they have a harvest festival every year promoting that,” said Ashley Wagner. “It’s getting so developed that it’s not going to be rural or farmland anymore.”

More than 30 acres will be up for grabs, 12 acres on the eastern side of Trosello and Corrales Road is currently for sale at $2.7 million. The western side which hosts the corn maze will go up for sale at the end of the year. The Wagner family leases the land from a private owner.

The Corrales Farm Land Preservation and Agricultural Commission says it’s been working with the owner to acquire the development rights and place a conservation easement on the property which would keep it as farmland. They say the development rights are about 40 to 80 percent of the total asking price, but they add it appears the owner wants to sell it outright.

A grassroots effort is now underway to raise money to buy it and keep it as farmland. The conservation and agricultural commission says they’ve even approached the village of Corrales to buy the farm and prevent development.