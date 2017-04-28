Community Calendar: Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Spring Art Market

Ira Wilson, lead buyer and Shane Smith, art expert, both from Shumakolowa Native Arts at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the Spring Art Market.

The Spring Art Market is this weekend, marking the culmination of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s American Indian Week. Over fifty Native American artists will sell their pottery, jewelry, and other crafts at booths in the center’s courtyard.

For more information on all the events during American Indian Week at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, visit their website.

