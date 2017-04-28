Class action suit claims RRPS violated Fourth Amendment

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A class action lawsuit recently filed in Sandoval County District Court claims Rio Rancho Public Schools violated students’ fourth amendment rights.

The suit stems from an April 2015 incident in which a student went to her teacher, telling him someone stole $210 from her.

Rio Rancho Middle School Principal Lynda Kitts went to the classroom, and according to the lawsuit, had students put their heads down on their desks. The thief was told he or she could fess up without consequences, but no one came forward.

All the students in the class were then taken to the cafeteria. There, security officers and Assistant Principal BJ Hartford searched each student.

The lawsuit claims students were forced to turn out their pockets, take off their shoes and were patted down.

Later in the day, the suit says, girls from the class were asked to pull their bras and shirts away from their chests to see if any money would fall out.

The $210 was never found.

“This type of search is really concerning both legally and just kind of ethically,” Micah McCoy, with ACLU New Mexico, said.

The ACLU is not involved in the case, but McCoy said while courts have ruled that students in school have weaker fourth amendment rights than the average citizen in the interest of school safety, this situation appears to have been particularly invasive.

“What are we teaching our children by showing that this is how we solve problems by force and by public humiliation?” he said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the two attorneys behind the lawsuit, but neither responded to requests for comment.

Rio Rancho Public Schools said it does not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit names RRPS, the school board, RRPS Superintendent Sue V. Cleveland, RRMS principal and assistant principal and the security officers involved. The suit does not name the teacher.

Parents News 13 spoke with were disturbed by the allegations.

“As a parent I would be extremely upset if my daughter came home and told me that happened to her,” Stephanie Vaughn said.

“They had better be glad one of mine wasn’t in there, because that’s just rude, that’s not right,” Shauna Gonzales said.