Rain, Snow and cold temperatures coming to New Mexico

Rain, snow and cold temperatures continue to move across New Mexico this afternoon as the next storm moves in. Rain and snow will be likely across central and northern New Mexico with periods of heavy snow across northern New Mexico this afternoon.

The Sandia and Manzano mountains will have a shot at moderate to heavy snow this afternoon and once again on Saturday. The core of the storm system is going to be moving through New Mexico tonight into early Saturday. This storm system combined with a cold front will bring periods of heavy snow across northeastern New Mexico and along the east facing slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains to start the weekend. These areas could see 6-8″ with some spots picking up a foot or more snow by Saturday night. The Sandia and Manzano Mountains could see 4-6″ with some isolated higher totals.

Albuquerque is looking at mostly rain/snow mixes with some accumulation expected in the Foothills on the West Mesa. Santa Fe will see snow tonight and on Saturday with accumulations of 3-6″ by tomorrow night.

After the snow, temperatures will tumble below freezing for Sunday morning across most of central and northern New Mexico so be sure to protect the tender vegetation.

Stay with KRQE for weather updates throughout the weekend.