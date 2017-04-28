Business fair encourages entrepreneurs to keep it local

ALBQUQUERUQE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses were invited to learn about contracting with the city.

The “Buy Local Joint Procurement Fair” held a Central New Mexico encourages businesses to hire locally and buy locally.

The University of New Mexico Health and Sciences Center, Albuquerque Public Schools and the Albuquerque Living Cities Integration Initiative partnered with the city to host the event.

Officials say they hope the fair cultivates jobs through the “grow your own” focus on entrepreneurs.

“Buying more locally means job creation for our city and stimulates the economy. The more we buy locally and support small businesses, the more our city benefits,” Synthia Jaramillo of the

Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce said.

The event is kicking off Small Business week which starts Monday.