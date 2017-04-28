Braxton Huggins granted his release at NMSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State new men’s basketball coach Chris Jans is losing some of his offensive firepower. Junior guard Braxton Huggins has asked for and received his release at New Mexico State. Huggins averaged over 13 points per game for the Aggies last season under then head coach Paul Weir who left to be the new head coach at rival New Mexico.

Huggins also had a 42 percent three-point field goal percentage which was good for 26th in the nation. He will have one year of division one eligibility. Huggins has not announced where he will go next. He is the second NMSU player to get a release since the departure of Weir.