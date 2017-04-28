April 28 Morning Rush: Incoming late season winter storm hits New Mexico

1.An incoming late season winter storm will bring widespread changes to the state beginning Friday

2. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on an emergency spending bill Friday morning to keep the federal government running for at least another week.

Funding runs out at 11:59 p.m. and a partial government shutdown could take effect if it doesn’t pass. Democrats had threatened to oppose the spending bill if Republicans moved forward on a new healthcare plan. House leaders say that likely won’t come until next week. Albuquerque Business First reports that in the past, New Mexico has had one of the highest dependencies on the federal government for funding.

3. New details in the investigation into the APS high school debate coach accused of raping a 17-year-old student. A BCSO spokesperson says there are possibly five additional victims tied to 36-year-old Luis Chavez. Chavez, an educational assistant at Rio Grande high school was arrested Monday night. Deputies say the teenager reported having an on-going sexual relationship with him that started on a school trip.

4. Voters will decide in just four days whether to implement a tax on sugary drinks in Santa Fe. KRQE News 13 has learned early childhood education advocates are watching the upcoming vote closely as they start discussions about the possibility of voting on the tax here in Albuquerque. Santa Fe’s mayor says the tax will bring in more than seven million dollars for pre-k classes for students from lower income families.

5. The Gathering of Nations kicks off at expo New Mexico. Thousands of spectators, artists, and Native American dancers are in town for the largest tribal meeting in the world. The Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction team has just finished 99 new parking spots at Expo for attendees. The extra parking is designed to help keep people from parking in the neighborhoods surrounding the fairgrounds.

The Morning’s Top Stories