ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Numerous traffic incidents have been reported throughout the metro. The following is a list of known crashes.

Crash on I-25 NB at Avenida Cesar Chavez

Crash on I-25 NB at San Mateo – Right lane closed at this time

Crash on I-25 at Paseo Del Norte – Right lane closed at this time

Police say drivers should expect delays. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution or seek alternative routes if possible.

APD and AFD enroute accident with injuries Eubank / Constitution. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) April 28, 2017

APD and AFD enroute accident with injuries I25 NB / Avenida Cesar Chavez. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) April 28, 2017

APD and AFD enroute accident with injuries I25 NB / Paseo del Norte. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) April 28, 2017