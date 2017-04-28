ABQ ToDo Crew: Events In Albuquerque

Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Alana Chibas from Popejoy Presents and Carrie Moritomo from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to give us details on weekend events.

The Renaissance Faire is this weekend, rain or shine at the Balloon Museum, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission for adults and children is $10, children 4 – 12 is $5 and children younger than 3 are free.



Popejoy is bringing to town ‘The Illusionists – Live From Broadway.’ This non-stop show is packed with a thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions with shows starting Thursday, May 4th through Sunday, May 7th.

The county is hosting a Coneflowers Public Art Day in Paradise at Paradise Hills Park on Sunday. The community event starts at noon with a dedication, and then a celebration to follow from 1 to 5 p.m.

