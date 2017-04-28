28 facing drug trafficking, money laundering in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Federal authorities say 28 people are facing drug trafficking and money laundering charges in New Mexico.

The charges stem from a 16-month investigation targeting a Mexican drug trafficking organization responsible for importing large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine from Mexico and distributing the drugs in New Mexico, Texas and three other states.

During the investigation, authorities say they seized about 30 kilograms of heroin, 64 kilograms of methamphetamine, 17 kilograms of cocaine, 20 kilograms of marijuana, 24 firearms, three vehicles and $102,000.

The investigation concluded Friday with an early morning, multi-agency law enforcement operation that included the execution of arrest warrants in New Mexico and Texas and six search warrants in the same two states.

Authorities say 23 of the 28 defendants are in custody, with 20 arrested Friday.