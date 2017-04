ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico athletic administration has asked WisePies Pizza and Salad to relinquish their naming rights agreement to the Pit.

The request comes pending the completion of a new agreement that will allow for multiple facilities to be named at the Pit.

According to GoLobos.com, the new agreement is expected to be announced in the near future.

KRQE News 13 is working to learn more and will provide updates as they become available.