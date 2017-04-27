Students start GoFundMe for teacher whose husband is fighting cancer

DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – Students in Dexter are coming together to support a teacher and her husband fighting a battle of a lifetime.

Special education teacher Megan Savage’s husband James was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer last year.

Savage’s students say she’s missed a lot of school so she can fly back and forth to Phoenix for his treatments and is getting a very small paycheck right now.

They say the family also needs help paying medical bills. That’s why they’ve started a GoFundMe page.

To donate, click here.