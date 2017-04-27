Stolen church statue found in Santa Fe gallery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A stolen sculpture, found by a Santa Fe gallery, is in the hands of the feds.

The gallery’s lawyer says the U.S government would give no guarantee that it would be returned to its rightful owner in Mexico.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a homeland security agent saw the Santa Rosa de Lima statue at the John Schaefer’s Peyton Wright gallery.

He then told the gallery owners that was stolen from a Mexican church.

The gallery immediately turned it over saying it was left abandoned and they were trying to sell it for a former owner.

The gallery hopes it will be returned to the church.