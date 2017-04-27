Santa Fe pay increase for employees

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe city employees will see a pay increase after the council approved the city budget Wednesday night.

The state grapples with a budget shortfall and Santa Fe is boasting a surplus of $1.2 million in their general fund.

Not only does their security mean pay raises, but it also amounts to new investments to the tune of more than $3 million.

The city manager recommends a number of measures described as proactive, not reactive.

There is a proposal for $25,000 on automated record management for police to cut down on time they spend sifting through data.

The money sets aside funding for preventative medical response, wildfire prevention, city beautification, improved emergency response and preparedness.

The employee raises will amount to a little less than 1.5 million with about $400,000 going towards creating a new merit-based system for pay.

Also included in the city’s budget is more than a million to help pay off a loan pertaining to the Santa Fe University of Art and Design, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The paper reports a total operating budget of $399 million dollars.