SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another school is being affected by state budget cuts.

The governing board of the Santa Fe Community College declared a financial emergency.

They voted to raise tuition and student fees by $1 per credit hour for in-state students, while out-of-state tuition will jump by $30 per credit hour.

The school has about 6,200 students. They are preparing for an expected $1 million shortfall.

The tuition increase will go into effect in August.