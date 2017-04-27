Sandia Mountain Natural History Center turns 50

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Mountain Natural History Center is celebrating its 50-year anniversary.

In 1967, Albuquerque Public Schools opened the center with the mission to get students out of the classroom and learning about the environment.

Some students, teachers and staff took a two-hour hike observing the ecosystem and participating in hands-on science activities.

Students often say it’s the best field trip they’ve been on.

“It’s not about us, the people who work here, it’s about the ecosystem, and if they’re excited about getting out in this ecosystem then they’re going to be excited about getting out to the Bosque, the desert,” said Paul Mauermann, Sandia Mountain Natural History Center.

The center is run jointly by Albuquerque Public Schools and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science.

 

