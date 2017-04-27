Rio Rancho cuts last day of school due to budget crisis

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – More metro-area kids will see the impacts of the state-wide budget crisis in Rio Rancho.

District officials say they’re cutting the last day of school and say it’s part of an effort to meet state budget restrictions.

The move won’t affect teachers because they’re coming to work anyway said representatives.

The district also said it is looking to save on transportation costs and that the buses travel more than 6,000 miles a day.

According to a school representative, they estimate the savings to be in the thousands and say there’s a transportation deficit and the money is just not there to spend.

Every little bit counts when the district faces over a million dollars in cuts a representative said.

Parents and grandparents KRQE News 13 spoke to say, they don’t mind one less day of class.

“As long as they’re meeting the number of hours that are mandated, I don’t think there’s a whole lot of education going on in that last day,” Daniela Cole a Rio Rancho parent said.

The last day of school was Monday, May 22. Now the last day for Rio Rancho Public Schools is May 19.

Officials also say they will meet the required number of hours without that day.