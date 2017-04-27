On The Stage: ‘Educating Rita’

Jessica Osbourne and Frederick Ponzlov from West End Productions, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their performance of ‘Educating Rita’ at the North Fourth Art Center.

The play, by Willie Russell and directed by Colleen Neary McClure from West End Productions, will be at the North Fourth Art Center, 4904 4th Street NW, beginning Friday, May 5. The show will run for three weekends, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p..m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available and can be purchased at the door or on their website.

