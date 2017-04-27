New Mexico father acquitted in case of burned 3-year-old

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) – The father of a 3-year-old girl who suffered severe burns after he set a backyard bonfire at a New Mexico home has been acquitted of child abuse.

The Current-Argus reports jurors found 39-year-old Jimmy Olguin of Artesia not guilty on Wednesday.

Olguin’s daughter suffered second- and third-degree burns on about 17 percent of her body after her clothing caught fire in March.

Olguin told investigators he started a bonfire in the backyard of his parent’s home and poured gasoline on the flames to keep it going.

He says his daughter got caught in the fire and he was eventually able to put out the flames. He later took her to a hospital.

Olguin’s attorney, Ken Wilson, argued that his client wasn’t negligent in caring for the child.