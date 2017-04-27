Miss Indian World Competition kicks off Gathering of Nations event

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This Miss Indian World Competition kicked off this year’s Gathering of Nations.

Dozens of women from tribes all over the country and Canada were competing for the crown Thursday night.

They will be judged on public speaking, dance and traditional presentations.

“Everyone is unique. Everyone has their own thing going on, and we are going to see what the young ladies are bringing to the pageant,” said Beulah Sunrise, Gathering of Nations Committee.

The winner, who will be announced Saturday night, will spend the next year traveling internationally as a cultural ambassador.

The Gathering of Nations Powwow starts Friday at Tingley Coliseum.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s