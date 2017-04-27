Miss Indian World Competition kicks off Gathering of Nations event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This Miss Indian World Competition kicked off this year’s Gathering of Nations.

Dozens of women from tribes all over the country and Canada were competing for the crown Thursday night.

They will be judged on public speaking, dance and traditional presentations.

“Everyone is unique. Everyone has their own thing going on, and we are going to see what the young ladies are bringing to the pageant,” said Beulah Sunrise, Gathering of Nations Committee.

The winner, who will be announced Saturday night, will spend the next year traveling internationally as a cultural ambassador.

The Gathering of Nations Powwow starts Friday at Tingley Coliseum.