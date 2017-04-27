A powerful and cold storm system is moving into New Mexico in the next 24 hours. The storm will drop down over the Four-Corners on Friday spreading increasing showers and mountain snow. The storm really gets rolling on Friday night and Saturday with widespread high elevation snow, snow in the northeast, and showers here in the metro area. Along with the storm will have sharply colder temperatures with highs not escaping the 40s on Saturday. Skies clear and temperatures moderate by Sunday.

Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast