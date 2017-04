ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A drunk driver who caused a deadly crash is expected in court for sentencing.

Anselmo Diaz pleaded guilty to the August 2015 crash that killed his friend, who was a passenger in his car.

Diaz was kicked out of Sandia Casino right before.

His attorney says he would not have left on his own and was too drunk to make the decision to drive.

He’s due for sentencing at 2 p.m. for homicide by vehicle.