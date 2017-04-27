Man convicted in girl’s death pleads guilty to US charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A man already sentenced to 16 years in prison in the road-rage death of a 4-year-old Albuquerque girl has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking and firearms charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Tony Derrick Torrez faces a multi-year prison term when sentenced and also will have to forfeit $64,000 in drug proceeds and guns and ammunition seized during the investigation.

Torrez apologized to the family of Lilly Garcia when he was sentenced in state District Court in Albuquerque in December on a second-degree murder conviction in the girl’s October 2015 death.

The girl and her older brother were in the backseat of their father’s pickup when police say a lane-change dispute on Interstate 40 between the father and Torrez escalated.