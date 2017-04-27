Local magazine highlights culinary achievements and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Duke City eateries are breaking the mold and the newest fan favorites are being featured in a local magazine.

The May issue of Albuquerque The Magazine will feature both ground-breaking restaurants and breweries that are making waves around town, as part of their 11th Annual Hot Plate Awards. The monthly periodical also showcases human interest stories such as the local Greek community, Albuquerque’s most Eligible Singles, and the MMA.

For more information on these topics and more, visit Albuquerque The Magazine’s website.

