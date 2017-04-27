Local coffee shop looking to change the specialty coffee movement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the coffee industry in Albuquerque continues to grow, so is one local coffee company. Their latest venture includes renovating a portion of a large warehouse space into a new roasting facility and coffee shop with a unique twist.

Villa Myriam is looking to change the specialty coffee movement.

Soon a large warehouse building on Commercial Avenue NE will look a lot different, taking a page out of a brewery’s book. With large viewing glass windows, customers will be able to watch and learn about the coffee brewing process.

“The window will be right there and then the coffee shop will be here. There will be a viewing table where you can enjoy your coffee it’ll be right with the floors,” said Juan Certain, CEO of Villa Myriam.

Villa Myriam originated in Columbia back in the 1960s. They opened in Albuquerque six years ago, roasting and distributing coffee beans.

For the past three years, they’ve been operating out of a facility in the Midtown area near Comanche and Montgomery.

With the introduction of Nitro Cold Brew Coffee and the success that has come from it, Certain says a bigger space was needed.

“That process alone takes some pretty big tanks like almost the ones you use for beer and that takes a lot of space,” said Certain.

Owners say the new coffee 8000 square foot facility will be open in July.

The owners also said this expansion will create at least six full-time jobs.