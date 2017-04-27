Lee Crosby wants his football career to last as long as possible

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If Lee Crosby gets his way he will be in camp with a professional football team soon. He would love very much to hear his name called during this weekend’s NFL Draft. The former University of New Mexico safety is hoping he gets a chance to prove he belongs.

Crosby finished the last two years of his Lobo career with a knack for finding the football, whether an interception or recovered fumble for a touchdown. He had one of each in his final season at New Mexico. His junior season saw him snag three interceptions.

Crosby is part of a deeply talented secondary class in this year’s draft. That makes trying to get picked even tougher for a guy out of a mid major college like New Mexico, but Crosby sees possibilities.

“The league has basically evolved right now to a passing league and they need more DB’s out there on the field,” said Crosby. “They basically like my versatility. They like my aggressive ability to come up and tackle too, and play in the box. Right now I am just hearing a lot of positive feedback.”

Crosby said he got positive feedback from a workout he had with the Baltimore Ravens. He believes he has a chance to go in the 7th round of the draft or as an undrafted free agent.

