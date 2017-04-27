Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: Light rain and snow showers continue to favor northern NM this morning – likely to stick around until early lunchtime. Strong winds and increased fire danger will be the main focus today as westerly winds reach sustained speeds of 25-35mph / gusts 40-50mph. Stronger winds (W 30-40mph / gusts 50-60mph) can be expected in and around the Central and Southern Mountains. Afternoon highs will be warmer than what was felt Wednesday – expect widespread 60s, 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY: A strong, late season winter storm will drop into the state bringing widespread low elevation rain, high mountain snow and significantly cooler temperatures. High temperatures will drop 15° leaving many below average for this time of year. Expect breezy conditions (15-25mph) in most areas.

SATURDAY: Sharply colder temperatures will be the big story as we start the weekend. High temperatures will likely struggle to reach the 50° in the Albuquerque-metro area. Heavy snow showers will linger over the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains – high temperatures likely to stay in the 30s in that area (far below where we should be for this time of year).