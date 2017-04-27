In The Arts: Kristine Mirelle In The Loft

Roswell native, Kristine Mirelle, currently on her twenty-five city ‘I Believe in Us Tour!’ had a chance to stop by New Mexico Living. Her tour consists of giving free performances to schools and community centers. She performed ‘Young Soul’ for us in the loft.

Kristine just released a new album, available on iTunes, Apple music and other music platforms, which includes her latest single ‘Freakin Mess.’ You can find links to her music and videos on her website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living