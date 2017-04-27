Family wants justice for dog shot at Albuquerque apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family says they want justice for their dog who was killed for no reason.

Amanda Gurule says their 3-year-old pit bull “Kilo” escaped from their yard Wednesday morning.

He wandered down the street into an apartment courtyard near Silver and 14th Street. Neighbors say a man who lives there shot the dog twice and left.

Gurule says Kilo was a great dog who got along with everyone, including her kids and she wants the shooter charged.

“If he felt he was in any kind of danger, he could have went inside and called authorities. Not went inside, got a gun and killed him,” she said.

The family wants to thank the neighbor who found the wounded dog and got him help.

Animal Control is investigating.