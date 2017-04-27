Cultural Atlas: First Friday featuring Opals

The Wonderful World of Opals is center stage at First Fridays.

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science invites visitors to the campus after-hours for a special event, exploring the geological treasures of New Mexico. Among the events will be a guided tour of The Wonderful World of Opals -regarded as the largest opal collection under one roof.

In addition to the collection, visitors can learn more about the volcanic activity in New Mexico, and how geologists are using our natural landscape to get a greater understanding of planetary science on Mars, and other alien worlds.

First Friday takes place on May 5, 2017, at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

For more information, visit www.nmnaturalhistory.org.