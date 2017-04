ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court was filled with kids Thursday in honor of National Take Your Kid to Work Day.

The kids got a tour of the courthouse and listened to presentations from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department, the Albuquerque Police Department, and the non-profit Paws and Stripes.

The older kids even got to participate in a mock trial with Judge Frank Sedillo.