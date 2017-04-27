Community Calendar: Shopping For Authentic Native Art

Ira Wilson, lead buyer at Shumakolowa Native Arts at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, joined New Mexico Living to teach us how to buy authentic native jewelry.

One tip Ira had was to ask for a letter of authenticity. If the seller can’t produce one, there is a change it is not authentic. As part of American Indian Week at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, Ira will lead a workshop on Thursday at 1 p.m. called ‘Distinguishing Authentic Work from Imitations.’

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Indian Pueblo Cultural Center