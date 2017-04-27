City councilors look to increase number of Albuquerque police officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two city councilors want to add hundreds of officers to the Albuquerque Police Department in the next two years.

“People in Albuquerque do not feel safe, and I am very concerned. I go to community meetings and that’s the number one issue. They are talking about safety,” Councilor Ken Sanchez said.

Councilors Ken Sanchez and Don Harris are looking to amend the city’s police charter requiring 25 officers for every 11,500 people.

They say that would put APD at just over 1,200 officers right up there with cities like Denver and Nashville.

The proposal would require approval from six city councilors and then go to voters for final approval. They will introduce the measure on Monday.

“What that will require policy makers to do is to look at this first. Every single time we have a budget, we have to look at this number and say, well we have to get there,” Councilor Don Harris said.

APD would be required to reach that 1,200 officer mark by 2019. Right now APD has 839 sworn officers, 744 of those are on patrol.