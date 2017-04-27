Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Another windy afternoon is ahead with showers across northern New Mexico. A weather disturbance is grazing New Mexico today and it is cranking up the wind while producing more rain and snow across the north. Winds could gust as high as 50-60 mph this afternoon with higher gusts likely along the central mountain chain. The wind will last into the evening with showers likely tapering off overnight.

Our next stronger storm system is going to move in starting Friday afternoon. There will be another round of wind and showers across central and northern New Mexico for Friday. The rain and snow will pick up in intensity Friday night into Saturday. The storm will cross New Mexico on Saturday with a cold front moving into the Eastern Plains. Northeast New Mexico will see the shot at heavier snow beginning Saturday morning into early Sunday.

Temperatures will tumble to much colder than normal readings for the weekend with many areas likely setting Record Cold High Temperatures and places could wake-up to freezing temperatures on Sunday morning.