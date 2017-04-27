Babysitter connected to infants death held in jail until trial

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The babysitter allegedly connected to a baby found dead at a Santa Fe motel will remain locked up until trial according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

In March, police say the baby had injuries consistent with being choked and shaken or thrown on a bed.

25-year old Rachel Smith admitted to being on heroin while babysitting at the Thunderbird Inn.

According to a court document filed Wednesday, a district court ruled Smith will be held until trial saying she’s dangerous to minor children.