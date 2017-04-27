April 27 Morning Rush: Middle school sports programs to continue at Albuquerque Public Schools

1. The Albuquerque Public Schools say middle school sports will exist for the upcoming year. The district’s original plan was to cut the programs citing budget concerns. But not anymore. KRQE News 13 is still waiting to hear how the district will make it happen. APS says the athletic department is working on a new plan and it may affect equipment, uniforms and schedules. There is also talk of charging admission for competitions or looking for sponsorships. APS also said the cut would have saved the district $580,000 as it braces for an expected $26 million budget shortfall.

2. Light rain and snow showers continue to favor northern NM this morning and likely to stick around until early lunchtime.

3.There is just five days away from Santa Fe’s special soda tax election and the ad war is escalating. Media sales managers say each side has reportedly spent about a quarter of a million dollars on TV ads. Most of the funding is coming from of outside Santa Fe like from billionaire Michael Bloomberg and the beverage industry. If passed a 2-cent tax would be added per ounce and will help fund early childhood education.

4. A stolen sculpture found by a Santa Fe gallery is in the hands of the feds. The gallery’s lawyer says the U.S. government would give no guarantee that it would be returned to its rightful owner, a church in Mexico. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a Homeland Security agent saw the Santa Rosa de Lima statue at the John Schaefer’s Peyton Wright Gallery. The gallery immediately turned it over saying it was left abandoned.

5. Rio Rancho students are showing they have what it takes to become the next big time chef. It was the eighth year for the “Future Chefs” competition in Rio Rancho. Students submitted recipes for their favorite healthy comfort food. Some of the winning recipes included zucchini muffins and lasagna cups.

The Morning’s Top Stories