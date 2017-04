ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department was called to an apartment complex fire on 100 block of Harvard SE Thursday morning.

They received the call at 8:30 a.m.

The fire started in the ceiling on the second story of the apartment.

All of the occupants were evacuated safely without injury.

Three dogs died in the fire but a ferret was rescued unharmed.

There is extensive damage to the apartment.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.