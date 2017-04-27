Albuquerque High baseball hopes to break 34 year district title drought

ALBUQUERQUE,N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque High Baseball is currently 8-1 in Class 6A District 4, and they will look to take the district title on Friday afternoon with a win over Atrisco Heritage. It has been a long time since the Bulldogs have had a district title in baseball, 34 years to be exact, but this year’s team is confident and has been the entire season.

“They are very confident, they believe in themselves, each player wants to be at the plate when the game is on the line, each player wants the ball when the game is on the line,” said Head Coach Robert Padilla.

It’s been a process for the Bulldogs, and with eight senior leaders on this squad, they have seen the progression.

“We have grown as a team and everyone started to believe in the process, that’s what brought us to where we are at right now,” said AHS middle infielder Roel Pavia.

The Bulldogs only loss in district play came by the hands of Atrisco Heritage, and they have history with this team as well, as they also lost to the Jaguars at this district stage last season. They have a chip on their shoulder and a community behind them that makes them want this win even more.

“I think this is huge for the community, for our athletic director, our principle. They have invested a lot of time and effort and they want to see them succeed,” said Coach Padilla.

“As a team we are trying to make everyone proud, everyone believes in us, and it’s really easy to do that with the support system we have here,” said Pavia.

The last time Bulldog Baseball won a district title was in 1983, and 1950 was the last time they were state champions. Atrisco Heritage and Albuquerque High will play for the District 4 championship on Friday at Atrisco Heritage, game time 4 p.m.