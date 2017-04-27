Albuquerque cemetery experiencing theft in children burial area

David Romero, KRQE News 13 Reporter By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s meant to be a place of prayer, peace and respect, but what two people appear to be doing recently at the Sunset Memorial Garden cemetery in Albuquerque cemetery is appalling. Recently captured cell phone video from a cemetery visitor shows people with items that he said were removed from the Garden of Angels section where babies and toddlers are buried.

“It hits you on a different level sometimes then if they just took a flower arrangement off someone’s grave out here,” said Christopher Keller, Vice President of French Funerals & Cremations. “They’re going after the kids now, and that’s not right.”

Keller says they usually see a spike in item thefts from grave sites after major holidays and add it’s almost impossible to monitor 40 acres, 24 hours a day. That’s even with a caretaker that the cemetery has living on site. Without many resources to look out for criminal activity, Keller said if visitors see something suspicious to please report it to their office right away.

“Nor can I have roaming security or cameras or anything else,” added Keller. “All those things, they are great suggestions and families make them to us all the time and I wish I had the means, monetarily or logistically to do that, but the reality is that we can’t.”

As nice as it is to leave a memento behind for a loved one, especially a treasured toy for a child, Keller says they recommend leaving something without an emotional attachment.

“It’s not so much the cost to people,” said Keller. “It’s the pain that it causes and we just recommend that people be careful about what they put on there because ultimately it’s in the open.”

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s