Albuquerque boy that died in officer-involved crash leaves lasting legacy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He may be gone but will leave behind a lasting legacy.

The 6-year-old Joel Anthony, killed in a crash with an Albuquerque Police Department officer helped save many lives.

His sister and mother were involved in a crash with an APD officer at Eubank and Indian School on April 17.

Joel died last Thursday.

In their heartache, the family decided to donate Joel’s organs.

Today his mom Antoinette said her son’s organs saved four lives and his legacy will live on.

“I feel my son lived a full life in his six years because of the lessons he shared and is continuing to teach us,” Antoinette Suina, his mother, said.

Joel’s sister remains in the hospital.