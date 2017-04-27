A famous pirate is portrayed in a local youth theater production

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rollicking adventure on the high seas promises excitement for Duke City theater buffs.

Some young actors are gearing up to present Silver’s Secrets, a story about infamous hooligan Long John Silver and his ambitious offspring. The production will be live on Saturday, May 6, for shows at both 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., at the Sandia Prep School Black Box Theater. Tickets for the adventurous presentation are $6 pre-sale and $8 at the door. All ages are welcome.

For more details on the play, visit the New Mexico Young Actors website.