2 people, 1 dog dead in New Mexico parking lot shooting

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say two people have been shot dead in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart in western New Mexico.

The Gallup Independent reports police had responded Tuesday to a call about the shooting to find two people dead inside a vehicle outside the store in Gallup. A dog was also found shot inside the car.

Police Capt. Marinda Spencer says investigators are working to determine whether the shooting was a murder-suicide or two suicides.

The names of the two individuals have not yet been released.