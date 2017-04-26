Woman who targeted victims at local gyms expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A repeat offender who police say targeted victims at local gyms is expected in court Wednesday morning to begin her jury trial.

30-year-old Reyanon Duncan, also known as Reyanon Oldfield is facing multiple counts including aggravated burglary and larceny.

This is not the first time Duncan has been in trouble with the law.

In January she was sentenced to four years for stealing a car and resisting arrest.

She also has given officers a run for their money last year as she led officers on a wild chase in a stolen car.

Police say Duncan has also tried to escape through the ceiling of a hospital.

Her latest trial is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

