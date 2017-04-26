Teriyon Gipson is ready for an NFL opportunity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – His dad played college football and his brothers made it to the NFL. Teriyon Gipson hopes he is the next in the family to get a taste at the next level. The former Lobo running back had over a thousand yards in his senior season at New Mexico.

He followed that up with a solid showing at the NFLPA All Star College Football Game last January and strong Pro Day in March. Gipson has the speed to be a third down back or return man. Teams have noticed his quickness.

“They feel I am a change of pace guy, a guy that can come in and be a mismatch against linebackers and safeties, a guy that can come in and return kicks and punts,” said Gipson. “You know that is where I am going to make my money at.”

Gipson said he has talked to numerous NFL teams and has heard that he could be anywhere from a fourth to seventh round pick.

“I done had a workout with the Cowboys,”said Gipson. “I’ve talked to San Francisco pretty tough, the Jets pretty tough, and that’s pretty much it man. Just right here grinding, still working out, staying in shape, still catching punts.”

Gipson said he will probably watch the first couple of days of the draft. He said he might skip the latter rounds out of nervousness. The NFL Draft starts Thursday.