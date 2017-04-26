Tabernacle stolen from San Felipe de Neri church found

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque pastor is describing the return of a sacred piece of church history as being an Easter miracle.

KRQE News 13 has reported on how several items from the San Felipe de Neri Church in Old Town, including the tabernacle with the blessed sacrament were stolen.

A little more than a week later they’re back where they belong after the priest got a call from someone claiming they had information about the stolen goods.

“The call that came in was from a very nervous, frightened person who said I didn’t do it. I didn’t do it. But I have your things,” Father Andy said. He wasn’t sure exactly what that meant so he set up a time to meet with the person in the South Valley where the tabernacle was supposed to be.

When he arrived, he found what he was looking for.

There was a carrying case missing, but Father Andy said the tabernacle and blessed sacrament were there. Catholics believe that the sacrament to be the actual body of christ.

Father Andy has dubbed the anonymous caller an angel.

“The person who called me said it was hard to get it back but I convinced them they needed to give it to me so I could give it to you,” Father Andy said. “So that’s trust, that’s faith, that’s god working in our lives, that’s the reality of a lot of things.”

Father Andy says the caller told him the thief knew the security code to the adoration chapel and that’s where the tabernacle and blessed sacrament are held. The priest also said that the church will now be working to update security which includes adding cameras.

The person who called claims he knows who took the tabernacle but Father Andy says he doesn’t plan on trying to find out. He’s just happy to have the tabernacle back.