Santa Fe County releases new video to help recruit deputies

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department is trying something new to get the attention of potential recruits.

With the help of a local production company, they put together a video highlighting some of the best parts of being a Santa Fe County deputy.

Part of the video was filmed at the western set in the county featured in a lot of movies, but the video also shows the serious side of becoming a deputy, including crime scene investigations, DWI stops, and what it takes to catch the bad guys.

The county is sharing the video on social media and say it will also be used by its recruitment office.