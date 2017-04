RIO RANCHO, NM. (KRQE) – Students in Rio Rancho went head to head to become the next “Future Chef.”

It’s the eighth year Rio Rancho Public Schools has held the “Future Chefs” competition. It requires students to submit a recipe for their favorite healthy comfort food.

Sponsors say it helps them learn about healthy eating and encourages them to make good choices.

This year some of the winning recipes included zucchini muffins and lasagna cups.