A storm system will pass to our north through early Thursday morning leading to some northern mountain showers and snow. Here in the Albuquerque area the big story will be the wind on Thursday with gusts topping 50 mph. Clouds will increase on Friday as a powerful storm closes in. That storm will spread rain and snow across the state Friday night. The storm will hang around through Saturday before exiting to the east. The northern mountains in northeast could pick up significant snow.

Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast View as list View as gallery Open Gallery