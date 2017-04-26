A storm system will pass to our north through early Thursday morning leading to some northern mountain showers and snow. Here in the Albuquerque area the big story will be the wind on Thursday with gusts topping 50 mph. Clouds will increase on Friday as a powerful storm closes in. That storm will spread rain and snow across the state Friday night. The storm will hang around through Saturday before exiting to the east. The northern mountains in northeast could pick up significant snow.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges