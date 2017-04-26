Lost pit bull shot and killed in downtown apartment complex courtyard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It was just after 6 a.m. on Monday, April 24 when neighbors heard a gunshot go off in the apartment’s courtyard.

“I heard a loud boom,” said Jamie Morris, who lives in the apartments on the east corner of Silver Avenue and 14th Street.

“I was shocked. I didn’t know what had happened,” said Morris.

Morris found the dog shot and bleeding on her front porch.

“He was just wandering around just checking out the neighborhood and then ends up getting hurt like this,” she said.

The blood stains still remain on her front porch.

“The person is going to just shoot a random animal, who’s to say you’re not gonna shoot somebody walking down the street,” said Morris.

Morris said she called 911, and when Animal Control officers scanned the dog for a chip, his address was for another home on Silver Avenue. Morris said they took the dog, and Animal Control said it contacted the dog’s owners and they took the dog to the vet.

Morris said the dog showed no sign of aggression towards her and she wants the person caught.

“You need to be punished to the fullest extent of the law, and you should not be allowed to be carrying a weapon,” she said.

The owner of the dog said the dog’s name was Kilo and he did die from his injuries. She said there is an investigation into what happened, and finding the person that shot her dog.